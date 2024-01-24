Cooper scores 20 as South Carolina runs away from No. 6 Kentucky 79-62

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Lon Cooper had 20 points and Jacobi Wright added 14 with four 3-pointers as South Carolina pulled away in the second half and beat cold-shooting No. 6 Kentucky 79-62. The Gamecocks beat their highest ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 1 Kentucky in 2010. South Carolina was up 40-38 early in the second half before taking off on a 22-6 run to seize control. Rob Dillingham led Kentucky with 16 points.

