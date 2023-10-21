Cooper rushes for 162 yards and TD to help Ball State snap 4-game losing streak, beating CMU 24-17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marquez Cooper rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown, Kiael Kelly added two rushing touchdowns and Ball State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 24-17 win over Central Michigan. Kelly’s 1-yard score to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive extended the lead to 24-10 for the Cardinals with 13 minutes to go. Marion Lukes scored from a yard out with 4:15 left to get the Chippewas within a touchdown. They regained possession at their 8-yard line with 2:11 to go but turned the ball over on downs at midfield.

