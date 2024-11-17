Cooper Rush subbing for injured Cowboys QB Dak Prescott isn’t new, but bouncing back from a loss is

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush’s eighth career start filling in for Dak Prescott as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys will be his first trying to bounce back immediately from a poor performance in a loss. Rush won his first four starts in 2022 as the backup to the franchise QB sidelined at the time by a broken thumb. Rush then threw three interceptions in a loss at Philadelphia prior to Prescott’s return. Now, Prescott is out for the season with a torn hamstring. Rush is coming off an anemic passing performance with AFC South-leading Houston in town Monday night.

