Cooper Legas throws for 3 TDs and Utah State beats Nevada 41-24

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas threw for three touchdowns, Rahsul Faison rushed for 181 yards and a score, and Utah State beat Nevada 41-24. Utah State (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West) improved to 8-2 in the month of November under head coach Blake Anderson. The Aggies need one win in their last two games — hosting Boise State and at New Mexico — to become bowl eligible. Defensive lineman Seni Tuiaki also scored for the Utah State defense when he returned an interception 63 yards to make it 17-7. Legas connected with Micah Davis from 47-yards away for a 24-10 lead at the break. Faison scored from the 2 to extend the lead to 34-10 late in the third quarter. Legas’s final touchdown toss came from the 25 to Terrell Vaughn with 5:27 remaining.

