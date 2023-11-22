Cooper Kupp misses practice and Puka Nacua is limited in Rams’ initial preparation for Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp missed practice with an ankle injury and rookie receiver Puka Nacua was limited by a shoulder injury when the Los Angeles Rams began their preparations to face Arizona. Kupp injured his ankle during the Rams’ 17-16 victory over Seattle last Sunday after making just one reception. The Super Bowl 56 MVP already missed the first four games of this season with a serious hamstring injury. Nacua hurt his shoulder in the fourth quarter of the win over the Seahawks, but he was able to participate in some of Wednesday’s work.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.