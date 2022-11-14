Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay did not have any update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.