Cooper guides South Carolina to a 70-43 victory over Elon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 70-43 victory over Elon. South Carolina has won four in a row and is off to an 11-1 start for the fourth time in program history. The Gamecocks have won eight straight at home, their longest streak since a 13-game run during the 2015-16 season. Cooper made 8 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Gamecocks. He added six rebounds and three assists. Myles Stute finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sam Sherry led the Phoenix (6-6) with 12 points, while Max Mackinnon scored 11.

