Cooper Flagg scores 24 points, leads No. 12 Duke to a 69-55 road win over No. 17 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 24 points, Kon Knueppel added 13 and the pair of freshmen led No. 12 Duke past No. 17 Arizona 69-55 on Friday night. Flagg drove the lane and threw down a one-handed jam in traffic to give the Blue Devils a 46-33 lead with 12:27 left. The preseason All-America pick shot 10 of 22 from the field and added six rebounds and three assists. Duke never trailed in the second half. Arizona cut the margin to 54-48 on Jaden Bradley’s layup with 5:40 left but couldn’t get closer. The Wildcats have lost two straight. Bradley led the team with 18 points while KJ Lewis added 12.

