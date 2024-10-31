Cooper Flagg has long faced the spotlight as a top NBA prospect. It’s time to do it at No. 7 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is preparing for a season of high expectations and attention on his every move. The 6-foot-9 forward from Maine is regarded as the nation’s top recruit. He’s also been mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick long before arriving to play for the seventh-ranked Blue Devils. The preseason Associated Press All-American says he has focused on “just playing basketball” instead of worrying about the hype that has followed him. Coach Jon Scheyer praises Flagg as a player who “wants direction” in improving his game. Flagg picked Duke over two-time reigning national champion UConn.

