Cooper Flagg has long faced the spotlight as a top NBA prospect. It’s time to do it at No. 7 Duke

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball charity exhibition game against Arizona State in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is preparing for a season of high expectations and attention on his every move. The 6-foot-9 forward from Maine is regarded as the nation’s top recruit. He’s also been mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick long before arriving to play for the seventh-ranked Blue Devils. The preseason Associated Press All-American says he has focused on “just playing basketball” instead of worrying about the hype that has followed him. Coach Jon Scheyer praises Flagg as a player who “wants direction” in improving his game. Flagg picked Duke over two-time reigning national champion UConn.

