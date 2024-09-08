Cooley runs for 2 fourth-quarter TDs as Liberty rallies, beats New Mexico St. 30-24

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Quinton Cooley had 112 yards rushing and ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, CJ Bazile Jr. returned a fumble 22-yard for a TD and Liberty rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat New Mexico State 30-24. Back-to-back penalties against Liberty set up a 2-yard scoring run by Parker Awad to make it 24-15 with 7:42 left in the game. Cooley answered with a 27-yard TD run 2 1/2 minutes later and, after the Flames defense forced a punt, Cooley ripped off a 44-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 90-yard drive that gave Liberty its first lead of the game at 30-24 with 1:05 to play. Awad finished 9-of-21 passing for 156 yards with two touchdowns for the Aggies. Seth McGowan had 66 yards rushing and Mike Washington ran for 61.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.