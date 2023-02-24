Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Tennessee 73-60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Kierra Fletcher had 15 as No. 1 South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s pack-the-paint strategy in a 73-60 victory. The Gamecocks improved to 28-0 overall and clinched at least a tie for the regular-season Southeastern Conference title. The Lady Volunteers jammed the middle, trying to limit opportunities for star Aliyah Boston and daring the Gamecocks to beat them from the perimeter. Boston finished with 11 points. Rickea Jackson scored 21 points for Tennessee, which led 19-10 after the first quarter. The Lady Vols are 20-10 overall.

