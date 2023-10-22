Cooke, Hays lead Idaho State to a 38-24 win over Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Cooke threw for one touchdown and ran for a second in the first quarter and Hunter Hays ran for two more as Idaho State posted a 38-24 Big Sky Conference win over Portland State. Cooke capped a nine-play, 81-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run five minutes into the game, then added a 12-yard toss to Chedon James for a 14-0 Bengals lead midway through the first quarter. The Vikings rallied to tie the game at 14 midway through the second quarter on a short run by Andrew Van Buren and Dante Chachere’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Spiker.

