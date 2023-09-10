Cook throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to help Missouri beat Middle Tennessee 23-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook overcame a slow start to complete 14 of 19 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown to help Missouri beat Middle Tennesse State 23-19. Missouri’s Luther Burden III caught eight passes for 117 yards as the Tigers opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2018. Nick Vattiato completed 22 of 36 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee State. Nathaniel Peat hauled in a 49 yard touchdown pass from Cook on the first play of the fourth quarter to put Missouri on top 23-10. Frank Peasant rushed 25 yards to the 3 yard line before Vattiato completed a screen pass to Kalani Norris to put Middle Tennessee up 7-3 with 8:14 remaining in the second quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.