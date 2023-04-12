Cook scores on her birthday, US beats Ireland 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alana Cook scored her first international goal on her 26th birthday and the United States beat Ireland 1-0 in an exhibition as the teams prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer. It was the Americans’ first game without Mallory Swanson, who tore the patellar tendon in her left knee during Saturday’s game against Ireland in Austin, Texas. Swanson was the top scorer for the U.S. this year with seven goals. She had scored in six straight games, tied for fourth-longest streak in team history. Coach Vlatko Andonovski shuffled the U.S. lineup in his last opportunity to look at players before settling on a World Cup roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.