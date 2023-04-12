Cook scores on her birthday, US beats Ireland 1-0

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
United States' Kelley O'Hara (5) and Ireland's Megan Connolly, left, challenge for the ball as Ireland's Heather Payne, right, watches during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alana Cook scored her first international goal on her 26th birthday and the United States beat Ireland 1-0 in an exhibition as the teams prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer. It was the Americans’ first game without Mallory Swanson, who tore the patellar tendon in her left knee during Saturday’s game against Ireland in Austin, Texas. Swanson was the top scorer for the U.S. this year with seven goals. She had scored in six straight games, tied for fourth-longest streak in team history. Coach Vlatko Andonovski shuffled the U.S. lineup in his last opportunity to look at players before settling on a World Cup roster.

