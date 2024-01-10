Cook scores 28 to help LSU fend off Vanderbilt 77-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jalen Cook scored a season-high 28 points to help LSU fend off Vanderbilt 77-69. Cook made 10 of 19 shots but just 1 of 7 from 3-point range for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who have won four in a row. He made all seven of his free throws. Jordan Wright had 15 points, while Mike Williams III scored 10 with eight rebounds. Ezra Manjon finished with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the Commodores (5-10, 0-2).

