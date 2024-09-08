Cook runs for 2 TDs, Burden scores before leaving with illness as No. 9 Mizzou blanks Buffalo 38-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for 228 yards and ran for two touchdowns, preseason All-American Luther Burden III also scored before leaving with an illness, and No. 9 Missouri routed Buffalo 38-0 for its second straight shutout to start the season. Theo Wease Jr. had 13 catches for 149 yards and Nate Noel added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers. They rolled to their 18th straight nonconference win at Memorial Stadium to match the best streak in school history. C.J. Ogbonna was held to 55 yards passing for the Bulls, who gained 168 in total against new Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s stingy bunch.

