Cook gets first start, leads LSU to 87-66 win over Lamar

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jalen Cook scored a team-high 17 points in his second game back in an LSU uniform, leading the Tigers to an 87-66 win over Lamar. Cook returned to LSU as a transfer from Tulane and was initially ruled ineligible for the 2023-24 season by the NCAA. A U.S. District judge in West Virginia issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, barring it from enforcing its rule against double-transfers having immediate eligibility.

