Cook drives No. 11 Missouri to winning field goal with 5 seconds left for 33-31 victory over Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 30-yard field goal with five seconds remaining, and Brady Cook completed 20 of 34 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown to help No. 11 Missouri rally past Florida 33-31. Cody Schrader carried the ball 23 times for 148 yards and a touchdown, Luther Burden III caught nine passes for 158 yards, and Mevis converted all four of his field goal attempts as Missouri narrowly avoided losing to an unranked opponent for the first time this season. Gators starting quarterback Graham Mertz exited with an injury with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter.

