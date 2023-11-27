Controversial president of the Bulgarian soccer federation resigns following mass protests

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The controversial president of the Bulgarian soccer federation has resigned. Several thousand soccer fans had taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand the resignation of Borislav Mihaylov. He was the goalkeeper on the Bulgaria team that reached the semifinals at the 1994 World Cup. The fury was fueled by the federation’s decision to play a European Championship qualifying match against Hungary on Oct. 16 in an empty stadium. There was also longer-term unhappiness with the national team’s decline. Mihaylov says the only reason to quit was “to calm everyone down.” A new president will be elected at a federation congress next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.