Conte’s return to Juventus starts with boos and ends in 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte’s return to Juventus and into a packed stadium started with jeers for the former Bianconeri hero. It ended 0-0 between Juventus and Conte’s Napoli, which created the better chances in Turin on Saturday. Conte led the Bianconeri to the first three of its nine consecutive Serie A titles before leaving in acrimonious circumstances in 2014. He has been back to Allianz Stadium as coach of Juve’s fierce rival Inter Milan but on all three occasions there were no fans present because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gianluca Busio helped Venezia to its first victory of the season, 2-0 over Genoa. Genoa was shaken by a terrible injury to Ruslan Malinovskyi.

