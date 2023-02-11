Conte’s return ruined as Tottenham loses at Leicester 4-1

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Manager Antonio Conte’s return to the dugout is a miserable one as his Tottenham is humiliated at Leicester 4-1 in the English Premier League. Nampalys Mendy’s first goal in more than six years inspires Leicester to the comeback win after Rodrigo Bentancur gave Spurs the lead. James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes also netted for the hosts. Leicester scored four for the second straight game. Conte returned after gallbladder surgery but his team failed to build on its impressive victory over Manchester City. The loss leaves it a point adrift of the top four having played two games more.

