Conte to undergo surgery, have time away from Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder and spend some time away from the team. The club says Conte recently experienced “severe abdominal pain” and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis. Tottenham says Conte “will return following a period of recuperation.” Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League, has advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup and resumes Champions League play this month in the round of 16 against AC Milan.

