Conte staying in Italy to fully recover from surgery

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte shouts out as gives instructions from the side line during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro stadium in Milan , Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will remain in Italy to fully recover from gallbladder surgery. The 53-year-old Conte was on the touchline for his team’s 1-0 loss at AC Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League. It was his second game back after having surgery on Feb. 1. Conte had a checkup Wednesday in Italy and will remain there for the foreseeable future. Conte says, “My body has suffered my impatience, and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.” Assistant coach Cristian Stellini will handle first-team duties. Fifth-place Tottenham hosts West Ham on Sunday.

