Conte staying in Italy to fully recover from surgery

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will remain in Italy to fully recover from gallbladder surgery. The 53-year-old Conte was on the touchline for his team’s 1-0 loss at AC Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League. It was his second game back after having surgery on Feb. 1. Conte had a checkup Wednesday in Italy and will remain there for the foreseeable future. Conte says, “My body has suffered my impatience, and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.” Assistant coach Cristian Stellini will handle first-team duties. Fifth-place Tottenham hosts West Ham on Sunday.

