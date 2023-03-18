Conte slams ‘selfish’ Tottenham after draw with Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte slammed his players for being ‘selfish’ after Spurs threw away a two-goal lead at last-place Southampton on Saturday. Tottenham missed out on the chance to move up to third in the Premier League as James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty earned Southampton a 3-3 draw. Tottenham had taken a 3-1 lead at St. Mary’s Stadium after Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic netted their first goals for the club and Harry Kane scored his 23rd of the campaign. Southampton had only scored twice in its previous five league appearances but Ward-Prowse’s late penalty added to second-half efforts by Che Adams and Theo Walcott to earn Saints a point.

