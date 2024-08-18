Conte has work to do as his Napoli team loses 3-0 at Verona in his 1st match back in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte has a lot of work to do. Conte became Napoli’s fifth coach in little more than a year when he was hired in June. He saw his new team crumble 3-0 at Hellas Verona on Sunday in his first match back in Serie A. Dailon Livramento and Daniel Mosquera (two) scored on their league debuts to hand Verona the win on the opening weekend of the Italian league season and there was further bad news for Napoli as it lost key player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury. Bologna drew 1-1 at home to Udinese. Roma and Lazio are playing later Sunday against Cagliari and newly promoted Venezia respectively.

