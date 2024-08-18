Conte has work to do after Napoli ‘melted like snow in the sun’ at Verona

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte has a lot of work to do. Conte became Napoli’s fifth coach in little more than a year when he was hired in June. He saw his new team crumble 3-0 at Hellas Verona on Sunday in his first match back in Serie A. Dailon Livramento and Daniel Mosquera (two) scored on their league debuts to hand Verona the win on the opening weekend of the Italian league season. Napoli also lost key player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury. Conte says “We melted like snow in the sun after the first goal.” Lazio rallied to beat newly promoted Venezia 3-1. Roma and Cagliari hit the woodwork but could only draw 0-0. Bologna drew 1-1 at home to Udinese.

