Conte calls Richarlison ‘selfish,’ Tottenham players ‘soft’

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has described Richarlison as “selfish” for complaining about his lack of playing time and says the Brazil striker is correct in assessing his season so far as “not good.” Richarlison has only started seven of Tottenham’s 26 Premier League games in his first year at the London club and has yet to score in the competition. Tottenham exited the Champions League on Wednesday. Richarlison gave an interview afterward in which he used an expletive to describe his season and hit out at Conte’s selection policy. Conte says “I think the guy was really honest to tell his season is not good.” Conte also criticized his players’ mentality. He says “Sometimes, we are a bit soft.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.