Construction of A’s Las Vegas ballpark expected to take major step after cost rises to $1.75 billion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Athletics’ move to southern Nevada is expected to take a major step forward Thursday when the 30-year lease, non-relocation and development documents is likely to be approved by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority following a rise in the estimated cost of the ballpark by $250 million to $1.75 billion. Those agreements could be the last major hurdles before construction can begin in the spring on a Las Vegas Strip stadium projected to open for the start of the 2028 season, a ballpark in which under-seat cooling is planned.

