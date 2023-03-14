Constitution Hill underlines superstar status at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The Cheltenham Festival got off to a breathtaking start as Constitution Hill underlined his status as one of the best ever horses over hurdles with a nine-length win in the Champion Hurdle. It was the marquee race on Day 1 of the prestigious meeting. Six-year-old Constitution Hill justified his odds as the 4-11 favorite to become the shortest-priced winner of the race. He has won all six of his races and by an aggregate of 86 lengths. He also won at Cheltenham last year by 22 lengths in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.