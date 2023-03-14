Constitution Hill, Honeysuckle get famous wins at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The Cheltenham Festival got off to a breathtaking start as Constitution Hill underlined his growing status as one of the best ever horses over hurdles and Honeysuckle ended her brilliant career with an emotional win. Six-year-old Constitution Hill justified his odds as the 4-11 favorite for the Champion Hurdle by finishing nine lengths clear to become the shortest-priced winner of the race. He has won all six of his races and by an aggregate of 86 lengths. Then 9-year-old Honeysuckle showed all the qualities that have made her one of the most loved and admired mares of the modern era by winning the Mares’ Hurdle in her swan song.

