‘Constantly learning’ Imanaga off to impressive start with the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — From his entertaining pitching style to his trips to Dunkin’ Donuts, Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga has moved with a purpose in his transition to the major leagues. And he is making it look easy at the moment. Relying on an unusual four-seam fastball, Imanaga is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA for the contending Cubs. The left-hander also has 58 strikeouts and nine walks in 53 2/3 innings, thrusting himself into the early conversation for NL Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.