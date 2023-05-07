Consolation win for New Zealand against Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Under-strength New Zealand recorded a consolation 47-run win in the fifth and final one-day cricket international to deny Pakistan a clean sweep of the series. Pakistan slipped to No. 3 in the ODI rankings behind Australia and India after it was bowled out for 252 in 46.1 overs as run-machine Babar Azam went for just one run in his 100th ODI in the final game. Pakistan rose to the top of the ODI rankings after it won the fourth game of the series on Friday, but needed a 5-0 sweep to retain its No. 1 spot. New Zealand’s white-ball tour to Pakistan was without eight of its regular players because of their commitments in the Indian Premier League.

