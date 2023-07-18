Consolation 69-run win for England in final Women’s Ashes ODI against Australia

TAUNTON, England (AP) — Nat Sciver-Brunt hit another century as England claimed a Women’s Ashes series draw with a 69-run win over Australia under the DLS method in the final one-day international at Taunton. Victory saw the multi-series format drawn 8-8 on points and meant England had won both the ODI and Twenty20 series 2-1. Urn holder Australia had already retained the Ashes by winning the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday. Sciver-Brunt scored 129 for her second hundred in the space of three days as England was put into bat and finished on 285-9 to set Australia a challenging target. Australia’s target was reduced to 269 from 44 overs by rain. The visitors were bowled out for 199 in 35.3 overs.

