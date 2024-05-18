Consistent at making cuts, Mark Hubbard now aims to make it pay off at the PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mark Hubbard has made the cut in every event entered this season but still seeks his first PGA Tour victory. He has positioned himself for a possible breakthrough at the PGA Championship, where he is tied for fourth at 9-under 133 and three shots behind leader Xander Schauffele. That includes Friday’s second round of 3-under 68 featuring three bogeys over five holes at Valhalla Golf Club. Hubbard tied for 51st at the PGA Championship in 2020 and was 75th last year. He has two top-fives this season but has been 20th or lower elsewhere, stoking his desire for a first win.

