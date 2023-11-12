Conrad kicks five FGs as East Carolina tops Florida Atlantic 22-7

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked five field goals after Gerald Green’s 18-yard first-quarter touchdown run and East Carolina cruised to a 22-7 victory over Florida Atlantic. The game’s lone touchdown came after Julien Davis blocked a punt by Florida Atlantic’s Logan Lupo that Jackson Barker recovered at the Owls’ 27-yard line. Green found the end zone three plays later. Conrad kicked a 46-yard field goal to give East Carolina (2-8, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead 52 seconds into the second quarter. Michael Johnson Jr. answered with a 3-yard touchdown run to pull Florida Atlantic (4-6, 3-3) within three points. Conrad added a 47-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 13-7 at the half. Conrad was successful from 43, 46 and 40 yards out in the fourth quarter.

