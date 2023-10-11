Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it’s splitting with UFC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s return to action helped trigger a split between the league and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. McGregor announced this week that he is returning to the USADA testing pool, which is a step the 35-year-old fighter must take before returning to the octagon. McGregor was expected to fight Michael Chandler in December, though the timing of their meeting has been in flux because of the testing rules. USADA requires any athlete who has been out of action to submit to six months’ of testing and provide at least two negative tests. USADA CEO Travis Tygart said the agency had been ‘clear and firm’ about those requirements.

