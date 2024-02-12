Conor Gallagher leads Chelsea’s recovery with 2 goals in 3-1 win over former club Crystal Palace

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea,at Selhurst Park, in London, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez have scored stoppage-time goals to help Chelsea recover for a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League and ignite hopes of a finish in the European positions. Gallagher netted twice against Palace, where he spent a year on loan two seasons ago. The second goal came just after 90 minutes had been played to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead. Fernandez secured the points in the fourth minute of added time at Selhurst Park to leave Palace just five points above the relegation zone and 76-year-old manager Roy Hodgson under more pressure.

