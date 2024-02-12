Conor Gallagher leads Chelsea’s recovery with 2 goals in 3-1 win over former club Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez have scored stoppage-time goals to help Chelsea recover for a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League and ignite hopes of a finish in the European positions. Gallagher netted twice against Palace, where he spent a year on loan two seasons ago. The second goal came just after 90 minutes had been played to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead. Fernandez secured the points in the fourth minute of added time at Selhurst Park to leave Palace just five points above the relegation zone and 76-year-old manager Roy Hodgson under more pressure.

