Conor Gallagher joins Atletico Madrid from Chelsea as Joao Felix moves in opposite direction

England midfielder Conor Gallagher finally has completed his move to Atletico Madrid to end a weeks-long saga that required a move by Joao Felix in the opposite direction to facilitate the deal. Gallagher joined Atletico for a reported 36 million pounds ($47 million) on a five-year deal. Hours later, Chelsea announced the signing of Portugal forward Felix for a reported 45 million pounds ($59 million). It continues a frenzied summer of transfer activity for Chelsea, which continues to overhaul its squad under its American owners. Ten players have been signed in this transfer window at a cost of more than $250 million.

