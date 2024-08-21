Conor Gallagher completes move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea after weeks-long saga

MADRID (AP) — England midfielder Conor Gallagher has finally completed his move to Atletico Madrid to end a weeks-long saga when issues arose to jeopardize his departure from Chelsea. Chelsea wanted to sell Gallagher to help the club meet the Premier League’s financial requirements. Chelsea and Atletico appeared to reach an agreement on his transfer but it was in jeopardy last week reportedly because of the collapse of a deal that would have seen Atletico striker Samu Omorodion move in the opposite direction. That meant Gallagher had to return to Chelsea. But a solution has since been reached with Joao Felix reportedly on the verge of making the switch from Atletico to Chelsea. Gallagher moves for a reported 36 million pounds ($47 million).

