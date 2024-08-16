Conor Gallagher back at Chelsea and waiting for ‘solution’ to tie up $42.5M move to Atletico Madrid

LONDON (AP) — England midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to Chelsea and is training alone at the club after issues arose in completing his move to Atletico Madrid. Atletico posted a message on social-media platform X, formerly Twitter, last Saturday with a picture of Gallagher at Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Atletico said he was there to “finalize his transfer” for a reported $42.5 million. However, Gallagher has had to go back to Chelsea without tying up the deal reportedly because of the collapse of an agreement that would have seen Atletico striker Samu Omorodion move in the opposite direction. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Gallagher is back in London “training apart” and will not be involved against Manchester City on Sunday.

