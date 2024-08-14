Conor Daly to take over No. 78 car for Juncos Hollinger Racing for rest of IndyCar season

IndyCar veteran Conor Daly will drive the No. 78 car for Juncos Hollinger Racing for the remainder of the season, beginning with this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. The team announced the move Wednesday. Daly is taking over for Agustin Canapino, who parted ways with the team last week after a series of social media firestorms. Daly will be driving for his third team this season. He drove from 29th to 10th in the Indianapolis 500 in an entry for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and he replaced the injured Jack Harvey for Dale Coyne Racing for a race at Iowa in July.

