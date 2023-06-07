Conor Daly parts ways with Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing says it has ended its relationship with driver Conor Daly effective immediately and will announce a replacement for the No. 20 Chevrolet by IndyCar’s next race. Daly has been working with ECR since 2020, but did not run a full season with the team until last year when he brought sponsor BitNile to the team. BitNile has been supportive of Daly and sponsored him in the Daytona 500 this year. Team owner Ed Carpenter called it his most difficult decision as boss, but said he has to consider team performance. Daly is 20th in the standings with a season-best finish of eighth at the Indianapolis 500.

