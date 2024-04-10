Connor’s OT goal leads Jets over Predators 4-3, Nashville clinches a playoff berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Connor scored at 1:52 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, Gabriel Vilardi and Dylan DeMelo also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made a season-high 45 saves for Winnipeg, winners of four straight.

Tommy Novak, Spencer Stastney and Ryan O’Reilly scored and Juuse Saros made 18 saves for Nashville, losers of five of seven. Kiefer Sherwood and Roman Josi each had two assists.

With the overtime loss, the Predators clinched a playoff spot. After missing the playoffs last season, the Predators have reached the postseason in nine of the last 10 years.

In overtime, Connor and Scheifele came in on Saros on a 2-on-1, with Connor beating the goaltender with a wrist shot from the left side.

After falling behind by a goal early, the Jets rallied for three goals in the first. The three goals were scored on their first five shots of the game.

Nashville trailed by two goals entering the third, but Stastney and O’Reilly scored 2:07 apart near the midpoint of the period to draw the Predators even.

Novak scored the game’s first goal at 4:05 of the opening period, but Vilardi tied it on the power play at 6:51.

Scheifele found Vilardi all alone just outside the Nashville crease, where he put the stick between his legs before roofing a shot just underneath the crossbar on Saros’ glove side.

Scheifele then scored on a backhand at 8:19 of the first and DeMelo followed with 7:14 remaining.

O’Reilly tied it at 9:41 of the third with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Hellebuyck on the stick side.

