Connor’s 4 RBI carry Cal State Fullerton past San Jose State, 9-5 in Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caden Connor drove in four runs and Cal State Fullerton outlasted San Jose State, 9-5 in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional. The Titans (32-23) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Stanford and second-seeded Texas A&M in an elimination game on Sunday.

