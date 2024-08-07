Connor Zilisch, 18, earns full-time 2025 ride in JR Motorsports Chevy in NASCAR Xfinity Series

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Connor Zilisch will race full-time in JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevy in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series next season, the next step for the promising Trackhouse Racing development driver. Zilisch turned 18 on July 22 to become eligible to race in NASCAR’s second-tier series and will make the first of four stretch-run starts for former NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. next month at Watkins Glen, New York. He set a track record to win the pole and finish fourth in his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Austin, Texas, in March and has class wins at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring along with four ARCA series victories.

