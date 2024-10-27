Connor Watkins throws two touchdown passes and Villanova defeats New Hampshire 14-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes and Villanova defeated New Hampshire 14-6. The Wildcats had a narrow 257-254 edge in total yards but took advantage of 81- and 99-yard drives for their two touchdowns. Watkins hit Lucas Kopecky on a 25-yard play for the first touchdown in the second quarter and capped the 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 19-yard toss to Devin Smith that gave Villanova a 14-3 lead. New Hampshire added a 40-yard field goal by Nick Mazzie, his second FG of the game, with a minute remaining. Watkins completed 7 of 13 passes for 112 yards and was not intercepted.

