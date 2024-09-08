Connor Watkins accounts for 3 TDs, Villanova pulls away from Colgate for 28-3 win

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes to Devin Smith and ran for a third and Villanova pulled away from Colgate for a 28-3 win. The Wildcats led 7-3 at halftime thanks to Watkins and Smith teaming up for a 71-yard score late in the first quarter. Isaiah Ragland then capped a quick 63-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard score. Villanova salted the game away in the fourth with Watkins and Smith connecting from 8 yards and Watkins scoring on a 13-yard run around the right side. Michael Brescia was 16 of 32 for 140 yards for the Raiders and was their top rusher with 57 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.