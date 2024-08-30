Connor Watkins’ 197 total yards, 2 TDs lead Villanova over Youngstown State 24-17 in opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins carried it 10 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed six passes for 90 yards to help Villanova beat Youngstown State 24-17 in a season opener for both teams. Watkins, the Coastal Athletic Association preseason offensive player of the year, scored on a 29-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 24-3. Youngstown State battled back to get within seven points with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. Then Villanova was forced to punt on its next possession, but Ethan Gettman booted a 62-yarder that was downed at the Youngstown State 6-yard line. Richie Kimmel sealed it for Villanova with an interception.

