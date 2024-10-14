Connor scores power-play goal in OT to give Jets 2-1 win over Wild

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored a power-play goal 51 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist in his 800th NHL game and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots as the Jets won their second straight in overtime.

Jake Middleton scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson finished with 33 saves.

Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian was called for holding Scheifele’s stick with 6 seconds remaining in regulation, sending Winnipeg into overtime with the man advantage.

Scheifele scored his 301st career goal and extended his point streak to three games with four goals and two assists.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg has been working hard on its special teams this year and it’s making a difference. They killed three penalties in the game, taking them to 5 for 5 this season. Last season, they ranked 22nd in the league.

Wild: Minnesota faced challenges even before the puck dropped, coming into Winnipeg after a 5-4 shootout loss at home to Seattle the night before. They also lost top center Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon to injuries in that game.

KEY MOMENT

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first period and added an extra attacker in Minnesota’s end. Adam Lowry won the faceoff against Matt Boldy and sent the puck back to Scheifele, who fired it under Gustavsson with 1.5 seconds left for the 1-1 tie.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg has only allowed two goals over three games.

UP NEXT

Wild visit St. Louis on Tuesday night, and the Jets host San Jose on Friday night.

