Connor McGovern chooses Jets’ practice squad over retirement to ‘be a part of something special’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Connor McGovern was sitting on his couch at home watching the New York Jets in their season opener on Monday night and couldn’t help but yell at the TV and cheer on his buddies. The veteran center had been contemplating retirement before setting up a workout Wednesday with the Jets, the team with which he played the past four years. He was signed to their practice squad a few hours later. The 31-year-old McGovern said he’d be disappointed if he didn’t seize another opportunity to be a part of something special with the Jets.

